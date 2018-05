Smokes billow out of chimneys at a chemical plant in north China's Tianjin municipality, Dec 23, 2008 (reissued Oct 30, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/RYAN TONG

A manufacturing plant employee works on an assembly line constructing minivans at the SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile (SGMW) joint venture automobile manufacturing plant in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, Mar 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/YU FANGPING CHINA OUT

China's industrial output grew 7 percent in April compared to the same month last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

The growth, which was 1 percentage point more than the 6 percent recorded in March, beat market expectations, which were around 6.4 percent, according to NBS.