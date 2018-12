A Chinese man works at the Hanyang Steel Factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Mar 13 2008. EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHEN

China's industrial output grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in November, five decimal points below the rate registered in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The November figure, well below analysts' forecasts, was the lowest in 33 months. The metric notched up 5.9 percent in October growth, up from 5.8 percent in September.