Chinese passengers sit in a bullet train built by Fuxing Hao and operated by China Railway, which runs from Beijing to Tianjin. at Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, China, 17 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

People have a ride on a VR machine at the Big Data expo in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski

Industrial production in China rose 6.8 percent year-on-year in May, slowing down two tenths compared to the rise registered in April, but still above the 6 percent increase reported in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Industrial production accumulated in the first five months of the year which is officially called "industry value added" has risen 6.9 percent in China.