(FILE) People work on machines in a Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aleksandar Plavevski

(FILE) Production personnel work on steel mesh that would be an interior part of a precast concrete wall panels at a production facility of Broad Homes Industrial Co. Ltd., in Changsha City, Hunan Province, central China, Oct. 19, 2016. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

China's industrial production expanded 6.1 percent year-on-year in August, 0.1 percent more than the figures registered in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Despite the increase, figures have been low during the first eight months of 2018, as industrial output increased 6.5 percent in this period, 0.1 percentage points slower compared to the period between January-July.