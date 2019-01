Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory that produces equipment for babies and children in Kunshan city near Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, Oct 17, 2018 (issued Oct 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Smokes billow out of chimneys at a chemical plant in north China's Tianjin municipality, Dec 23, 2008 (reissued Oct 30, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/RYAN TONG

China's industrial production grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in 2018, a decline of 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous year's growth of 6.6 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.

The NBS highlighted high-tech industries, which rose 11.7 percent, followed by the emerging strategic industries, 8.9 percent, and equipment manufacturing, 8.1 percent.