People have dinner in a restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic following more new COVID-19 cases are found in recent days in Beijing, China, 20 June 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

The profits of China's major industrial companies dropped by 19.3 percent year on year between January and May this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

According to the NBS, industrial profits stood at 1.84 trillion yuan ($260.46 billion) for the first five months of the year. EFE-EPA