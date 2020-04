Investors gather outside the headquarters of the Bank of China (BOC) in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 24 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Profits of China's leading industrial businesses dropped 36.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday revealed that the profits in the first quarter of the year were placed at 781.45 billion yuan ($110.43 billion). EFE-EPA