Workers assemble high-speed trains in CRRC Sifang factory in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, Sep 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

China’s industrial profits increased by 9.2 percent in August, slowing for the fourth consecutive month, according to a report published Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONE).

Major Chinese industrial companies made profits of 519.69 billion yuan ($75.58 billion) in August, marking an increase of 9.2 percent, but still below the 16.2-percent growth recorded in July. The result also marked the slowest growth rate since March 2018.