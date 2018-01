A Chinese consumer pushes her shopping trolley at a supermarket in Beijing, China, 09 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

China's inflation drops to 1.6 percent year on year in 2017

China's consumer price index - the main indicator of inflation - rose by 1.6 percent in 2017, four decimal points less than the 2 percent rise recorded a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

In December, the CPI recorded a 1.8 percent rise year on year, a one decimal point increase compared to November.