China's consumer price index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation, expanded year-on-year by 5.4 percent in January, 0.9 percent more than the previous month and above analysts' forecasts of about 5 percent, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

It is also the highest year-on-year growth posted by the CPI in a month since October 2011, according to British economic research consultancy Capital Economics, and is due to seasonal volatility caused by Chinese New Year and disruptions caused by the new coronavirus. EFE-EPA