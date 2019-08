Chinese women sit on a bench in the shape of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, July 31, 2019. . EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese man rests on bags of soybeans at a grain wholesale market in Beijing, China, 06 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

An aerial view of the port and logistics hub in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, May 20, 201. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China's international trade increased 5.7 percent year-on-year in July, a slowdown of 6.8 percentage points with respect to the same month in 2018, according to official data released Thursday.

The General Administration of Customs said that in the seventh month of 2019, China's foreign trade stood at 2.74 trillion yuan ($388.64 billion), as exports increased by 10.3 percent and imports by 0.4 percent.