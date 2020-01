Hong Kong based cargo ship Mol Brilliance sits docked at the Los Angeles Port after arriving from Yantian, China, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man works on the CSCL Yellow Sea cargo ship at the Los Angeles Port in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

China's foreign trade increased by 3.4 percent to 31.54 trillion yuan ($4.57 trillion) in 2019, a slowdown of 6.3 percentage points from the previous year.

Exports grew by 5 percent in 2019 to 17.23 trillion yuan, while imports increased by 1.6 percent to 14.31 trillion yuan, data released Tuesday by the General Administration of Customs showed. EFE-EPA