People in quarantine gather in front of their homes, during the protest with banging pots and shouting from the windows because of the Covid-19 full lockdown of the city in Shanghai, China, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman in quarantine bangs pots on her balcony, during the protest with banging pots and shouting from the windows because of the Covid-19 full lockdown of the city in Shanghai, China, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man in quarantine walks, during the protest with banging pots and shouting from the windows because of the Covid-19 full lockdown of the city in Shanghai, China, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A police officer checks licences, allowing to get outside, of delivery workers during the city lockdown in Shanghai, China, 25 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Chinese manufacturing activity fell in April to its lowest level since February 2020 due to restrictions prompted by the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in two years.

Official data released on Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector dropped by 2.1 percentage points to 47.4 in April – the lowest figure since February 2020.