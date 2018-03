A file photo dated Jan 4, 2016 showing a woman working on the production line of energy-saving lamps in a factory in Suining in southwest China's Sichuan province, China. EPA-EFE FILE/ZHONG MIN CHINA OUT

Manufacturing activity in China grew at a faster pace in March, partly due to the lifting of winter pollution restrictions, while the service sector remained almost unchanged, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Saturday.

Official data showed that the manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 51.5 this month, compared to the February PMI of 50.3.