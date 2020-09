An electrician repairs cables on the street in Shanghai, China, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman sits in front of the Bank Of East Asia building in Shanghai, China, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China's Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), an indicator of the economic health for manufacturing and service sectors, stood at 51 points in August, extending its growth streak for the sixth consecutive month, according to official data released on Monday.

The figure is 0.1 percentage points lower than July and slightly lower than expectations of analysts, predicting a PMI of 51.2 points for this month. EFE-EPA