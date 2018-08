People work on machines in Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski

China's manufacturing industry recovered slightly in August and its Purchasing Manager Index stood at 51.3 points, one tenth of a point more than that of July, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.

After a complicated July when it dropped three-tenths of a point compared to June due to the effects of the trade war with the United States, China's PMI showed signs of recovery this month.