Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory that produces equipment for babies and children in Kunshan city near Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, Oct 17, 2018 (issued Oct 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China's manufacturing industry continued to slow down in October and the purchasing managers' index stood at 50.2 points, six-tenths of a point less than a month ago, the lowest level of this indicator in the last two years, according to statistics published on Wednesday.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's industry is on the verge of slowing down, as a PMI of more than 50 points denotes expansion and below it contraction.