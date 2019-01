Wine bottles are seen on the production line in a wine factory in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, Oct 19, 2018 (issued Oct 22, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese employee examines paper bowls at a factory in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, China, Jan 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LONGWEI CHINA OUT

China's manufacturing sector contracted for the second consecutive month in January, despite the benchmark Purchasing Managers' Index rising by 0.1 points to 49.5, according to data published on Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

A PMI reading above 50 signifies expansion while a reading below this means contraction.