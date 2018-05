An employee controls production at the Sinopharm Group Tongjitang (Guizhou) Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, 27 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski

People work on machines at a Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, 28 May 2018. Guiyang Foxconn factory produced 16 million smartphones for Nokia and Huawei in 2017 and hope to reach 30 million in 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski

China's manufacturing sector maintained its growth in May and the Purchasing Managers' Index for this sector stood at 51.9 points, five tenths more than in April, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The figure for May was also higher than last year, when the PMI stood at 51.2, and has reached its peak since last October, the NBS said in a statement on its webpage.