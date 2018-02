Smokes billow out of chimneys at a chemical plant in north China's Tianjin municipality, Dec. 23, 2008 (reissued May 31, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/RYAN TONG

Women workers use microscopes to assemble micro motors for phones at a factory in Huaibei, Anhui province, central China, Mar. 7, 2017 (issued Mar. 19, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/WAN SC CHINA OUT

Growth in China's manufacturing and service sectors slowed in February due to interruption caused by the Lunar New Year holidays and measures to combat pollution, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported Wednesday.

China's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reached 50.3 points in February, compared to 51.3 the previous month, which is the biggest drop in the last 19 months.