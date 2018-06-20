China's official media on Wednesday strongly criticized the United States administration of President Donald Trump after it announced a new list of tariffs on imported Chinese products.

"Faced with this heightened intimidation from the US, China has no choice but to fight back with targeted and direct measures aimed at persuading the US to back off, since it appears that any concessions it makes will not appease the Trump administration, which wants to suck the lifeblood from the Chinese economy," the China Daily said in a scathing editorial.