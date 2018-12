Exterior view of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in central Beijing, China, Jul 06 2011. EPA-EFE/PETER TREBITSCH HUNGARY OUT

The People's Bank of China Monday injected 160 billion yuan ($23.2 billion) into the country's financial system after a suspension of 36 trading days.

The Bank will carry the transaction through reverse repurchase agreements, also known as repos, through which it will sell securities and agree to purchase those same instruments at a set price and time in the future.