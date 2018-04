Chinese migrant workers rest outside a construction site in the central business district in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2018 rose 6.8 percent year-on-year, showing 0.3 percentage points higher than government speculation and in line with analysts' forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported Tuesday.

This figure remains unchanged with respect to the 6.8 percent growth recorded in the last quarter of 2017, a year that ended with an annual GDP increase of 6.9 percent.