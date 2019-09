Jack Ma, executive chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Group at the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, May 16, 2019 (reissued Sep.10, 2019). EFE-EPA/FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, attends a meeting of foreign business representatives with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Sep.11, 2018 (reissued Sep.10, 2019). EFE-EPA/TASS/FILE/HOST PHOTO / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT: TASS

China's richest man, Jack Ma, officially handed over the reins of his e-commerce giant Alibaba on Tuesday to his successor 20 years after he founded the platform.

He announced last year that he would step down on his 55th birthday. From today, Daniel Zhang, who has previously served as CEO, will take the role of president. EFE-EPA