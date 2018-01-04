(FILE) A taxi passes by in light rain along a street during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2016. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

DiDi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-sharing giant which provides transport services similar to Uber, Thursday announced its decision to acquire Brazil's major equivalent application 99, with the aim of accelerating market growth in Latin America.

The acquisition, the value of which was not reported, is part of the agreement both companies reached a year ago, when DiDi invested about $100 million in the Brazilian company in exchange for holding a position on its Board of Directors and offering support and strategic advice in some business areas.