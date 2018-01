People use an ATM machine at a Royal Bank of Scotland branch in the City of London, Britain, Aug. 5, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HANNAH MCKAY

The new Chinese law that limits overseas cash withdrawals with personal bank cards entered into force on Monday with the aim of curbing criminal activities such as money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion.

The measure, announced by surprise on the night of Dec. 30, limits the annual amount that customers can withdraw at ATMs abroad to 100,000 yuan (about $15,400) per person, regardless of how many cards the customer has.