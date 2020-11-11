China’s Single’s Day, or Double 11, an annual shopping frenzy in which the country’s biggest online platforms pull in huge sales with special offers, is on track to break new records once again.
China's Single's Day sales bonanza on track for new record
Workers sort packages at an automated logistic center for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Employees pose for photos in front of '11.11' sign next to the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Employees wait before posing for photos at the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Employees work in a data room at the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
A woman passes by a shop which advertises Singles Day discounts in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
A woman uses her smart phone in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
A woman holds a phone showing Taobao shopping app which advertises Singles' Day discounts in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
An employee wearing a face mask stands at the headquarters'Äô reception of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Beijing (China), 11/11/2020.- Employees pose for photos at the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. Singles' Day is the largest online shopping festival in the world and Chinese consumers are expected to spend billions on bargains during the one-day e-commerce shopping spree. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
China’s Single’s Day, or Double 11, an annual shopping frenzy in which the country’s biggest online platforms pull in huge sales with special offers, is on track to break new records once again.