China's Single's Day sales bonanza on track for new record

Workers sort packages at an automated logistic center for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Employees pose for photos in front of '11.11' sign next to the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Employees wait before posing for photos at the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Employees work in a data room at the headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman passes by a shop which advertises Singles Day discounts in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman uses her smart phone in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman holds a phone showing Taobao shopping app which advertises Singles' Day discounts in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

An employee wearing a face mask stands at the headquarters'Äô reception of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY