Japanese singer Hanazawa Kana (C) performs on stage during the T-Mall Double 11 Gala in Shanghai, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NIU JING CHINA OUT

A big screen shows the online gross merchandise volume has surpassed RMB 100 billion at 01:03am after the 11.11 T-Mall Shopping Festival, which started midnight, in Shanghai, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NIU JING CHINA OUT

Lights illuminate a stage during the T-Mall Double 11 Gala in Shanghai, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NIU JING CHINA OUT

China's golden day for e-commerce, Singles Day, began at midnight (16.00 GMT Sunday) with sales surpassing $1 billion in just one minute through the platforms of online retail giant Alibaba Group.

At 12 am on the 11th day of the 11th month, millions of Chinese began shopping and Alibaba began counting orders with the aim of breaking internet sales records for a single day. EFE-EPA