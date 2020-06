People are seen in a shopping mall amid coronavirus pandemic, in Beijing, China, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People wearing protective face masks cross the road in the business district amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing, China, 05 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in the business district amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing, China, 05 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's foreign exchange reserves climbed to record highs in May as imports and commodity prices plunged.

China's foreign exchange reserves grew to $ 3.1017 trillion by the end of May, from $ 3.0915 trillion in late April, the central bank showed on Sunday. EFE-EPA