A mobile phone made by Xiaomi is displayed in Hong Kong, China, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The logo of the Swedish home furnishing company IKEA is seen at the company's store in Kaarst, Germany, Oct 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi announced a new alliance with the Swedish chain IKEA to offer products that allow the creation of "smart homes," local media reported on Thursday.

From December, Ikea's intelligent lighting products will be connected to Xiaomi's Internet of Things platform, so customers can control them with the voice assistant from a mobile application.