A woman passes by a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day President Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China reiterated on Wednesday that the only solution to the ongoing trade war with the United States was through dialogue, a day after the trade conflict between the two economic powers escalated.

After US President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs worth $200 billion on imports from China, government sources told media that Beijing could cancel the next round of trade negotiations with Washington.