Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's foreign ministry Monday criticized the intention of the United States to impose tariffs worth $60 billion on imports from China and said that the era of US economic intimidation and hegemony had ended.

In response to remarks last week by US Vice President Mike Pence that the era of US "economic surrender" was over, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference, "It is their economic intimidation and hegemony that is over".