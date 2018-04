US President Donald J. Trump (C) signs a presidential proclamation on steel tariffs, beside workers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China said Monday it was impossible to hold negotiations with the United States to prevent a trade war between the two countries because of threats by Washington in the form of tariffs.

"Under the current circumstances it is impossible to conduct negotiations on trade and the US is to blame for the trade friction," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a press conference.