China's employment, foreign investment and trade remain resilient despite rising uncertainties from the escalating trade dispute with the US, a Chinese official said, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday."The economy operated within a reasonable range in the first three quarters," Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a briefing Friday. Mr. Mao said the latest data represent "a slowdown in stability" in China's economy, a change from the longstanding official rhetoric of "progress in stability." Downward pressure on the economy is increasing, especially from rising trade tensions with the US, Mr. Mao said, adding the government still has the ability to maintain steady economic growth next year. China's gross domestic product grew 6.5% in the third quarter of the year-the slowest quarterly growth rate since early 2009, when it rose 6.1%. The domestic slowdown so far this year was mainly due to the government's efforts to curb rising debt and financial risks over the past two years, economists have said, adding that trade tensions have hurt business and consumer sentiment.

By Liyan Qi