The Secretary of Commerce of the United States Wilbur L. Ross speaks during an interview, on the sidelines of the eighth Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, USA, Feb 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

The imposition of 25 percent tariffs on certain Chinese products with industrially significant technology announced by the White House goes against the consensus reached by both parties during the negotiations held to avoid a trade war, China said on Wednesday.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce acknowledged in a statement that the announcement of the tariffs came as a surprise but at the same time was within expectations, and urged Washington to act in accordance with the spirit of the recent bilateral agreement.