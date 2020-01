Hong Kong based cargo ship Mol Brilliance sits docked at the Los Angeles Port after arriving from Yantian, China, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man works on the CSCL Yellow Sea cargo ship at the Los Angeles Port in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

China says trade war with US hampered its 2019 foreign trade

China's international trade growth slowed to 3.4 percent in 2019, affected by the trade war with the United States, a country with which exchanges decreased 10.7 percent, according to official data published Tuesday.

China's foreign trade increased by 3.4 percent to 31.54 trillion yuan ($4.57 trillion) in 2019, figures of the General Administration of Customs showed. EFE-EPA