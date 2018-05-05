China's trade representative in Santo Domingo, Fu Xinrong, speaks during an interview with EFE on May 3, 2018, during which she says the establishment of diplomatic ties between her country and the Dominican Republic "is a great development whose results won't be long in coming." EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The establishing of diplomatic relations between the Dominican Republic and China opens excellent prospects for both trade and investment, which is why a possible meeting in Beijing of Dominican President Danilo Medina with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is currently being prepared.

That was revealed in an interview with EFE by the Asian nation's trade representative in Santo Domingo, Fu Xinrong, for whom the establishment of diplomatic ties "is a great development whose results won't be long in coming."