China's Ambassador to Panama Wei Qiang during a press conference in Panama City, Panama, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO BOLIVAR

China, the No. 2 user of the Panama Canal, recognizes the Central American nation's important role in Beijing's quest for "global connectivity," Chinese Ambassador Wei Qiang said here Monday.

Panama, a transportation and statistics hub that is also home to a major financial center, is a "strategic site" for Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative, the envoy told a press conference in Panama City.