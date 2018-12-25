A worker passes by models of high-speed trains at the CRRC Sifang factory in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China's state economic planner has approved a new railway project in the central province of Shaanxi as Beijing looks to boost infrastructure investment to halt an economic downturn, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The railway project – which connects the province's capital city, Xi'an, and a neighboring city, Yan'an – covers 291.7 kilometers (about 181 miles), with the total investment amounting to 55.16 billion yuan (about $8 billion), the National Development and Reform Commission said.