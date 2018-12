Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, attends the VTB Capital's 'RUSSIA CALLING' investment forum in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 2, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

China has warned of serious consequences if Canada does not release Huawei's chief financial officer, who was arrested last week in Vancouver.

China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Yucheng, summoned Canadian Ambassador John McCallum Saturday night to protest Meng Wanzhou's arrest and urged Ottawa to release her immediately, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.