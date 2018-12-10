Chinese Vice-Foreign Affairs Minister Le Yucheng delivers his speech during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of China by Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 06 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs summoned US Ambassador in China Terry Branstad on Sunday night to present a formal complaint against the detention of Huawei´s CFO in Canada, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Huawei CFO Meng Wangzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities in Vancouver on Dec 1 at the request of the United States, on charges of having violated US sanctions against Iran. The executive had arrived in Vancouver from Hong Kong and was preparing to fly to Mexico when she was detained.