China will work on a new law to promote and protect foreign investment in the country with the aim of opening up the economy, Zhang Yesui, a spokesperson for China's National People's Congress, said Sunday.

Zhang said that three existing foreign investment laws would be combined and a new law created to fulfil four objectives.