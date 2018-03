Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) attend the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) talks with Yu Zhengsheng (R), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference during the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) leaves the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The government of China, where the state owns the land, announced Monday that it will extend its land contracts with farmers by 30 years, until 2053.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang made the announcement during his speech on the work of the government in 2017 and targets for 2018, at the opening of the annual plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing.