(FILE) Workers at the JBS meat processing plant in the city of Lapa, Parana, Brazil, Mar. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

(FILE) A Chinese vendor uses her mobile phone at her chicken meat stall on a market in Beijing, China, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China is set to impose anti-dumping measures on Brazilian poultry imports because its domestic producers suffer unfair competition from the South American country, the Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.

These measures, which come into force from Saturday, require local importers to pay Chinese customs deposits ranging between 18.8 and 38.4 percent, according to Beijing's estimates.