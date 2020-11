A man cooks on an Australian booth at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, 7 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China will impose tariffs of up to 212.1 percent on imports of Australian wine starting Saturday as part of temporary measures against alleged unfair competition, or "dumping," according to the country’s Commerce Ministry.

In a statement published Friday on its website, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said an investigation into this alleged sale at a loss by Australian exporters has preliminarily concluded that "there is unfair competition in imported wines from Australia." EFE-EPA