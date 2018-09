A woman exits a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald J. Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day president Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

The Chinese government will take countermeasures to safeguard its interests, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, in response to the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by the United States.

In a statement, the ministry said that China deeply regretted the US decision to apply a new set of tariffs on Chinese products valued at $200 billion and said the measure would create new uncertainties in ongoing bilateral discussions.