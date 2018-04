Workers move bags of soybean meal at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/XU CONGJUN CHINA OUT

China ended the first quarter of 2018 with a trade surplus of 326.18 billion yuan ($51.85 billion), a drop of 21.8 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs reported on Friday.

The drop is due to a higher growth - 11.7 percent - in import volume compared to exports, which grew at 7.4 percent.