Visitors are reflected in a mirror with the Huawei company logo during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, Oct. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Chinese government Thursday accused Australia of being politically motivated by excluding Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from being part of the fifth generation wireless network in Australia and urged Canberra to create better conditions that allow investment by Chinese companies.

During a press conference, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang urged Australia to abandon its ideological bias to create a healthy environment that supports fair cooperation for Chinese companies in Australia.