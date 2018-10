A general view from a drone of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group shipyard, privately owned large-scale enterprise integrating shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing, in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, China, Oct.18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China urged the United States to stop interfering with trade cooperation in response to fresh restrictions imposed by Washington on the export of some tech products to chip maker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company Ltd, the official China Daily reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement by China's commerce ministry cited by China Daily, "China is against the US practice of overstating national security concerns and placing unilateral restrictions on companies."