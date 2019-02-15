efe-epaBeijing

The third round of negotiations between representatives of China and the United States to resolve an ongoing trade conflict ended in Beijing on Friday without any concrete announcements, although the participants said significant progress had been achieved.

The trade talks ended with a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Foreign Trade Representative Robert Lightizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with Jinping saying important progress had been made during the negotiations, according to state news agency Xinhua.