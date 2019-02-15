Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) speaks as he meets with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (2-L), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 15 February 2019. EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (2-L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-R) as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) look on before proceeding to their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 15 February 2019. EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL

(L-R) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 15 February 2019. EPA/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (L, front) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R, front) leave the Westin Hotel in Beijing, China, 15 February 2019. EPA/WU HONG

Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 15 February 2019. EPA/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

The third round of negotiations between representatives of China and the United States to resolve an ongoing trade conflict ended in Beijing on Friday without any concrete announcements, although the participants said significant progress had been achieved.

The trade talks ended with a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Foreign Trade Representative Robert Lightizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with Jinping saying important progress had been made during the negotiations, according to state news agency Xinhua.